‘Bad Santa’ faces drug charges after caught with crack pipe, needle, police say

SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ (WCMH) – Police in New Jersey arrested a 66-year Santa Claus impersonator on drug charges.

Police said Charles R. Smith’s crack pipe and Santa costume were in plain view when Smith was pulled over for a traffic violation, the Hackensack Daily Voice reported.

A search of the vehicle revealed a syringe and used bags of crack and heroin, according to police.

“This is the guy who has our kids sitting on his lap,” Capt. Robert Kaiser told the Daily Voice.

Smith is a retired New Jersey Transit employee who does Santa work for Toys for Tots, WABC reported.

He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.