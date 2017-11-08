Church van window shot out in Campobello

CAMPOBELLO, SC (WSPA) – The side window of a Victory Baptist Church van was shot out with a pellet gun, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the vandalism call on November 7 around 7:30 p.m.

The pastor said he found the window shot out and marks on the front windshield that looked to be from a pellet gun, according to the report.

The deputy said it was unclear what had knocked the window out due to the amount of damage.

The pastor said they had issues in the past with neighbors shooting out windows of the building with pellet guns.

He said there were cameras around the church be they didn’t capture anything suspicious.