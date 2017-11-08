Circle K partners with two Upstate schools for fundraiser

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Circle K has partnered with schools all across the country helping them fundraise through community support. It is called “Fueling Our Schools”.

The program says one cent of every gallon of fuel sold on special pumps will support vital needs for schools.

Two schools in Spartanburg County will get a chance to participate in the program. Inman Elementary School and Jesse Boyd Elementary will be the participants on Thursday, October 9, 2017.

On Thursday, the reward will be much higher for these two schools. Circle K says the community can make an even greater impact. During this time, 10 cents of every gallon will be donated to participating schools.

Participating Circle K convenience stores can be found across the country. Spartanburg locations include:

Circle K: 12020 Asheville Hwy., Inman, SC which will donate to Inman Elementary

Circle K: 1812 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC which will donate to Jesse Boyd Elementary