Colorblind people see fall foliage for first time

(WATE) – It’s peak fall foliage season in East Tennessee and the leaves are finally starting to explode in reds, yellows and oranges. But for 13 million colorblind Americans, the fall foliage doesn’t look nearly as impressive. Until now.

Tennessee Tourism installed special viewfinders with Enchroma lenses at three locations across Tennessee: Ober Gatlinburg, Big South Fork National River and the Westboud Intersate 26 overlook. These viewfinders allow colorblind users to “see” the vibrant fall colors in Tennessee for the first time.

Their emotional reactions to seeing the colors of the fall leaves for the first time were captured in this moving video from Tennessee Tourism.

“I’m glad to have seen it,” exclaimed one man. “I just wish I had seen it all my life.”

“I feel like now I know why people come from miles around just to see this,” remarked another.

The viewfinders are now open to the public as permanent installations in these scenic areas with plans for more viewfinders to be added in more areas of Tennessee. To learn more about the project, visit TNFallColor.com