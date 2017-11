GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – There was a small fire at Eastside High School in the restroom, according to the school district.

They say a student found it and reported it to a teacher.

The teacher put it out with a fire extinguisher, but not before smoke got into the hallway.

The building was evacuated. and the fire department gave the all clear to resume a normal school day.

They say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.