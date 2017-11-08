Family of student killed by SMC Police sues

Two years after a Limestone student was shot and killed by Spartanburg Methodist College police, the family is suing.

On November 9th, 2015, police officers responded to Sparrow Hall after reports of a car break in. Once there, they found Delvin Simmons in his car. According to witnesses, Simmons started to take off and an officer shot twice into the car, killing Simmons.

8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo reviewed the SLED investigation, and stated that the officer’s actions were justified, Simmons’ lawyers don’t agree.

“There was no harm or threat of harm to the officer or the public in this instance. The crime was pettit larceny, the use of force was not justified,” said attorney Joel Hamilton.

Hamilton and co-counsel Scott Evans state civil litigation is now the Simmons’ family’s path for justice and hopefully change.

“If anything this could lead to better training and frequent retraining,” said Hamilton.

Spartanburg Methodist College says they are aware of the lawsuit, but not commenting at this time.

To read the lawsuit, click here: SMC WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT