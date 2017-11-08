GA woman dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun Falls

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

CALHOUN FALLS, SC (WSPA) – A Georgia woman has died after a single-car crash on Highway 81 North in Calhoun Falls.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner, 21-year-old Michelle Henderson from Lincolnton, Georgia died at the hospital hours after the crash, Tuesday night.

The coroner says Henderson was driving to work in Anderson when her car went off the the road and struck a tree just before 7:00pm.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner.

