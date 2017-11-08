Greenville County Leaders Address Affordable Housing

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) Greenville County leaders are moving ahead with plans to fix the affordable housing crisis.

District 25 Councilman Ennis Fant tells 7 News there will likely be new houses in West Greenville within the next 18 months.

The county has already conducted a study on the issue and is working with developers. Fant says new housing is needed especially to accommodate low income workers who hold jobs in the hotel and restaurant industry.

“If you don’t have affordable housing, who is going to work at these places? Public transportation and affordable housing are two ingredients as Greenville has transitioned from a large town to a small city,” said Fant

Greenville City Council is also working on this issue. District 2 Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming was just re-elected to her 10th term after campaigning on the affordible housing crisis. City council has earmarked $2 million from the general fund to help fix the problem.