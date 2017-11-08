Junior Achievement of the Upstate talks job readiness with students

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — Junior Achievement of the Upstate is encouraging professionals to volunteer with Upstate students to help prepare them for community leadership roles and the work force.

The organization discussed economic development at a breakfast held Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The breakfast will highlight the importance of a quality work force in Greenville.

Organizers said more than 400 volunteers helped 9,000 Upstate students from kindergarten through 12th grade learn skills to become quality workers in the last year.

Junior Achievement leaders said they believe the three keys to economic success are financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workforce readiness skills. To find out how you can help, click or tap here.