GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police say they are investigating after a road rage incident.

Police say the incident happened on Nov. 7 around 4:49 p.m. in the area of E. Antrim Dr. and S. Pleasantburg Dr.

They they got a report of two people outside of the their vehicle assaulting each other, according to the report.

The people then relocated to Woodruff Rd.

Fred Dratyon was charged with assault and battery, according to police.