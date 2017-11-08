Missing teen found, 16 arrested on prostitution related charges in Madison Co.

MADISON Co., NC (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security conducted an undercover sting operation and arrested 16 people for prostitution and aiding and abetting prostitution, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also located a missing juvenile from Tennessee, and seized a quantity of Heroin and Cocaine, according to the report.

They say there were a total of 53 separate criminal charges.

Investigators says there has been an influx of people engaged in prostitution coming into Madison Co.

They say there are also websites that condone and encourage prostitution.

Sheriff Harwood stated “we will exhaust every means necessary to prevent this type of activity from happening in Madison County”.

Deputies say that, based on interviews, at least one of the arrestees had overdosed twice in the same day on Heroin and was revived twice using Narcan.

The following people were arrested, according to the sheriff’s office:

Monica Sheree Sellars was charged with Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule IV. At the time of Monica’s arrest she was on probation.

Jesse Shane Banks was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nichole Rose Pelchat was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lynn Renee Gibson was charged with Prostitution, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Schedule VI Paraphernalia. Lynn also had warrants for her arrest from Randolph County.

James Kevin Lewis was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution

Trista Ann Lewis was charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Schedule VI Marijuana.

Stephanie Dawn Rood was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule of OxyMorphone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of Stephanie’s arrest she was on probation. Stephanie also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest from Catawba County.

Linda Gail Loman was charged with Prostitution.

Matthew Jordan Hall was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule of OxyMorphone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of Matthew’s arrest he was on probation. Matthew was wanted by Catawba County for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Schedule III, and Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Ashley Lynn Okorie was charged with Prostitution.

Warren Lamont Peeler was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution.

Caroline Louise Brandon was charged with Prostitution, Sell and Deliver Heroin, Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule I, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II, Felony Possession Heroin, Felony Possession Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michelle Lynn Visconte was charged with Prostitution.

Scarlett G. Salvador was charged with Prostitution, Sell and Deliver Heroin, Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule I, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II, Felony Possession Heroin, Felony Possession Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time Scarlett was arrested she was on probation. Scarlett had Felony warrants for her arrest for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle from Iredell County and was had absconder warrants from Union County.

Wesley Eugene Hall Jr. was charged with adding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Melissa Whitmore Johnson was charged with Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.