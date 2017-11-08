Murder trial date set for Phillip Stroupe II in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – The first-degree murder trail for Phillip Michael Stroupe II is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2018, according to District Attorney Greg Norman.

Norman says Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne of Watauga County will preside over the trial.

He will hear pre-trial motions on legal issues during the week of May 28, 2018.

Stroupe is accused of killing Thomas Bryson of Mills River on July 26.

Newman intends to seek the death penalty.

