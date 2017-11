Noah Guthrie Homecoming Show - On the Music Scene tonight, singer songwriter Noah Guthrie is breaking up his tour for a homecoming show right here in the Upstate. Noah is …

Work It Wednesday: All About Bangs - It's Work It Wednesday and tonight it's all about bangs! Expert stylist Chris Foster is here with more.

What’s Brewing November 08, 2017 - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, SC ranked 9th fattest state in country, keg of ranch dressing, 3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China and …

We Catch Up With Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson - "Wonderboy" wins! UFC fighter Stephen Thompson is here in the studio to tell us all about his latest victory and what's next!

What’s Brewing: November 7, 2017 - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Tiffany gift guide, iPhone glitch, woman who flipped the bird at the President's motorcade gets fired an d Sean…

“Route 276” - Are you ready to get your shop on for some unique pieces you will not find anywhere else. We have the spot you will want to check out. Chris…

Fanyamour Boutique - On the Fashion Scene tonight, from the perfect dress for a night out with the girls to something cute for running errands, our next guest ha…

Benefit For Flash - Local musician Darby Wilcox is here to tell us about a benefit concert going on this Friday night at Radio Room. It's all for a little girl …

Spartanburg Chefs Battle to Create Heart Healthy Dishes - Four local chefs are battling for the win Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s annual “Spartanburg Chef Challenge.” At this free ev…