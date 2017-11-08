Spartanburg mayoral candidates ready for likely run-off

Related Coverage Runoff scheduled for Spartanburg mayoral race

SPARTANBURG, SC – The race is still on for Spartanburg’s next mayor.

Incumbent Junie White heads to a likely run-off against former chamber board chairman Todd Horne.

“I think we’ve energized a lot of people,” said Horne. Almost 38-percent of people voted for him. “I think Spartanburg is ready for a more accessible, accountable mayor who’s more visible in this community.”

It’s a community that cast almost 49 percent their votes for incumbent mayor Junie White.

“I really hadn’t planned on running again,” said White. “It didn’t take a lot of encouragement but people asked me to run again.”

It’s the people he says brought pride to his two terms in office. Mayor White said he stands by his decision to not attend the mayoral forum with Horne and third place candidate Lekesa Whitner, saying he does not believe it affected voters’ decisions.

“I’ve certainly enjoyed serving the city,” said White. “I think my proudest moment was when the city came together and allowed the gay rights people to march downtown.”

It’s a downtown and city that have seen economic growth Horne says he can build on with his background in construction and at the chamber of commerce.

“During my time at the chamber, I think my record is proven,” said Horne. “I’ve helped create thousands of jobs. We recruited a lot of businesses under my leadership and I also helped start the one Spartanburg initiative.”

Mayor White says development during his term show the progress can continue.

“Spartanburg is changing – everyday we’ve got new businesses coming in,” he said. “We’ve got a good council. We work together with the city team so you know it’s just leadership.”

Both candidates are readying to get votes in a likely run-off, including support of people who cast 13-percent of the ballots for Lekesa Whitner.

“I’m going to continue to listen to people. We have work that needs to be done,” said Horne, who added he is confident he will win Spartanburg’s Mayoral seat. “We’re going to keep pounding for the next two weeks.”

“We’re going into neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and we’re just campaigning,” said White. “We’re just going to have to get out and work.”

That run-off election would happen on November 21st.