Spending Penny Tax in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

There’s power at the polls and Spartanburg voters passing the penny sales tax, shows just that.

In all, the tax is expected to generate $224 million dollars, to cover the $217 million dollar price tag.

Construction will unfold in phases, beginning with the Judicial Building. The penny tax will replace the old one and include a parking lot on the same plot of land.

Also in phase one, a new Emergency Operations Center, those three projects expected to carry a price tag of nearly $130 million dollars.

Jeffrey Horton serves as the Spartanburg County Council Chairman, he says, “if it doesn’t look like the revenues are coming in to play, then we will definitely have to scale down.”

If the money comes in as scheduled, those projects are expected to be done by the year 2022.

Horton says, ” again the county does not intend to have any debt associated with this, it will be pay as you go.”

State law mandates that collecting the penny tax can only last for 6 years and the hope is that phase II will be underway by then.

Phase II includes, a new County – City Government Center and parking garage. The current old administrative building will eventually be sold.

The old Municipal Court building and Police building will be torn down, in it’s place, a new one. All of the cost to be covered by the penny tax and projected to be completed by 2025.

Jeffrey Horton says, “I want to thank all those residents that researched this issue and in my opinion they made the right decision. the most economical decision for the future of Spartanburg.”