Suspect on run after assaulting woman at Simpsonville Chick-fil-A, deputies say

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Chick-fil-A parking lot before leading deputies on a chase.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Chick-fil-A on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.

Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Preston Bryant.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they say Bryant fled the scene and refused to stop before he crashed into a utility pole on Grandview Drive.

Witnesses told deputies that he ran after the crash.

Deputies and Simpsonville police searched for Bryant.

He remains on the run as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies say Bryant is wanted on charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for a blue light.

Simpsonville Police Department is investigating the alleged assault at Chick-fil-A.

7News has reached out to the Simpsonville Police Department for information.

This is a developing story.