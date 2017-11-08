Southerners share thoughts on race, other issues in new poll

(WSPA) – Winthrop University has released findings from its poll of Southerners’ attitudes on race, religion and other issues.

The poll released Wednesday found that 43 percent want Confederate monuments left alone, while about a fourth approved of adding a plaque for historic context.

Researchers also found that Southern black residents are more likely to be religious with the majority saying faith is important to their lives, yet they disagreed on the religious principles that the United States were founded on, according to Winthrop University.

The college surveyed 830 residents from 11 Southern states, including South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Among the other findings:

46 percent of whites think their race is under attack, while three fourths of blacks said minorities are under attack in the United States.

Interracial marriage is becoming more regionally accepted – half of respondents thought marriage should be limited to people of the same race.

More than 60 percent said the country is headed in the wrong direction, but most thought the economy is good.

15 percent think of Southerners as racist.

The university said more extensive findings will be released in December.

