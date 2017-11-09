Accused “Pink” drug trafficker dies at Spg. Co. Detention Center

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The coroner’s office says the man accused of trafficking the deadly drug “Pink” out of an apartment complex in Greenville died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Monday afternoon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says 28-year-old Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod appears to have taken his own life.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the cause of death is still pending at this time.

RELATED: 2 arrested after ‘Pink’ drug bust at downtown apartment in Greenville

They say the preliminary investigation shows no foul play.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death.

Khleborod was arrested in April along with 24-year-old Ana Milena Barrero on federal drug charges charges including Possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of U-47700, a Schedule I controlled substance, Conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute U-47700, and Using the U.S. Mail to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.

The two were arrested in April, after an 18-year-old was found dead in her apartment in Oregon, following an apparent drug overdose. Investigators found a bag of pink, with a packaged return address to Greenville.

Agents said they had around the clock surveillance on the apartment, located at the South Ridge Apartments, in Greenville and searched a home in Greer.

The raid found 85 parcels that were meant to be sent to customers that contained what they think is U-47700, according to the US Attorney’s office.

RELATED: ‘Pink’ drug suspects in court, woman pleads guilty

They say they also found 9 kg, or roughly 20 pounds, of the drug and $30,000 in cash.

Barrero entered a guilty plea in federal court in August.

Khleborod’s case had been continued until a date in December.