Anderson County school honors veterans with annual ceremony

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – As Veterans Day approaches this weekend, communities are already celebrating our nations heroes. At Westside High School, dozens were honored with applause Thursday morning as generations of veterans filed into the high school gym.

An event filled with songs and speechs was to pay tribute to our veterans. After months of planning by the JROTC students, it went off without a hitch and brought the community together for Veterans Day.

“These people fought for your freedoms to live peacefully so I think that’s something kids need to know where your freedoms and amendment rights come from,” said Kasey Bolt, Air Force Veteran.

This was the last Veteran’s Day ceremony for the JROTC instructor Major Daniel Rancourt after 22 years at the school. He was awarded a plaque and honored during the ceremony.