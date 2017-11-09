Byrnes Rebel Regiment to compete at BOA Grand National Championship

More than 200 members of the Byrnes High School Rebel Regiment Marching Band are on the road Thursday on the way to a big competition.

They are headed to Indianapolis for The Bands of America Grand National Championship.

It’s the second time for the band to be in this competition.

Students and band leaders say they’re excited to get the Byrnes name out there on a national stage.

“Were all ready to go out there and compete on a national level, to put our name out there to represent the state of SC. well ! WE have another band from Ft Mill going and we’ve got a good friendship with them and we just want to go out there, get some exposure for our state and do the best that we can do ”

Byrnes plays Thursday night at 10:45 p.m.