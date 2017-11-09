Critically endangered Sumatran Tiger, Emerson, dies at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – A 10-year-old Sumatran tiger, Emerson, has died at Zoo Atlanta, officials say.

According to the zoo, Emerson had been showing signs of a decline in his health and behavior.

Emerson was born at the Sacramento Zoo in November of 2006. He was on loan to Zoo Atlanta from the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi.

“This is a devastating loss for the Zoo Atlanta family, not just of this magnificent individual we were only just beginning to get to know, but for the entire Sumatran tiger population,” said Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg.

“Tigers are now more numerous in zoos than they are in the wild, and it is critical that we preserve their populations. The loss of any individual is very difficult.”

There are believed to be fewer than 400 Sumantran tigers in the wild on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

A necropsy will be performed in partnership with the University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine.