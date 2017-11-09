Engine fire reported on school bus carrying Southside High students

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – No one was injured after a Greenville County School District bus engine caught fire Thursday morning.

A district spokesperson says 29 Southside High School students were on board the bus when it happened. The driver pulled over near the intersection of Bonnie Brea and Sandy Lane around 8:20 a.m.

The driver noticed smoke and small flames coming from the engine and shut it off. Students were evacuated from the bus as a precaution. We’re told the fire went out immediately.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, but no one was injured. A second bus was dispatched and got the students to Southside High School just after 9:00 a.m.

Parents of students on the bus are being notified according to the district.