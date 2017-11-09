HAZMAT situation at Pratt Industries in Duncan, 7 taken to hospital

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Reidville Fire Dept. is working at Pratt Industries in Duncan after a report of a hazardous odor at the recycling facility.

Firefighters found some type of chemical that was off gassing.

Employees were evacuating and a HAZMAT team is testing the air and the chemical.

They don’t know what the chemical is right now, but they removed barrels of it, according to the fire department.

Seven people were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They don’t think anyone is seriously injured.

