Help find missing man Patrick Smith in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Patrick Kyle Smith.

He has been missing since Oct. 29.

He last phoned his mom around 2 a.m. saying he was having car trouble and was walking in the rain, waiting for a friend to pick him up.

Smith’s last known whereabouts is believed to have been in the area of the Stop-A-Minute convenience store at 401 Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

No foul play is suspected at this time but family members are concerned for Smith’s well-being since they have not heard from him.

Patrick Kyle Smith is described as a white male, age 40, 6’1”, 180 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Patrick Kyle Smith is asked to contact Investigator Daniel Martin at (864) 260-4400 or via email at jdmartin@andersonsheriff.com.