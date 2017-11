IVA, SC (WSPA) – A home invasion was reported in the 1100 block of Sexton Gin Rd., according to a report from the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowners said two suspects entered their home around 8:30 a.m. and possibly fired shots.

The homeowners triggered an alarm and the suspects ran.

No one was hurt and the suspects are still at large.

Deputies don’t have anyone in custody and no suspects right now.

If you have any information call the sheriff’s office.