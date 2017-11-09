List of area Veterans Day events & parades

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

(WSPA) – Here is a list of events and parades commemorating Veterans Day which is on November 11.

NOVEMBER 9

Spartanburg Veterans Day Parade

WHEN: 4:00pm

WHERE: Church Street from Marion Avenue to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

WHO: American Legion Post 28

NOVEMBER 10

Veterans Day Ceremonies @ Spartanburg District 2

Veterans Day ceremonies at Spartanburg School District 2 to recognize and honor community’s service members.

WHERE: Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary

WHEN: 8:30am

WHERE: Hendrix Elementary

WHEN: 9:00am

WHERE: Boiling Springs Intermediate

WHEN: 9:00am

WHERE: Boiling Springs Middle

WHEN: 8:45am & 10:00am

WHERE: Oakland Elementary

WHEN: 9:00am

WHERE: Chesnee High School

WHEN: 9:30am

WHERE: Mayo Elementary

WHEN: 1:00pm

WHERE: Chesnee Elementary

WHEN: 1:00pm

Veterans Day Ceremony at Greenville Memorial Hospital

WHERE: Outside main entrance to Greenville Memorial Hospital

WHEN: 11:00am

WHAT: The annual Veterans’ Day ceremony for employees and the community.

Veterans Day Luncheon and Program

WHERE: CarePartners Adult Day, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville

WHEN: 11:30am

WHAT: CarePartners Adult Day is hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. This luncheon will include a formal program, certificates for the veterans, music, and guest speaker, John Unger, retired Armed Forces.

Special Veterans Day Announcement and Patriotic Skydiving Event

WHERE: Runway Cafe, 21 Airport Road Extension, Greenville, SC

WHEN: 12:00pm

WHAT: A patriotic skydiving event with the U.S. Army Special Forces Association Parachute Team and a special announcement by U.S. Army Ranger Bobby Cox

Veterans Day Memorial Ride & Parade

WHERE: Main Street, Walhalla

WHEN: 11:00am

WHAT: The parade will begin at the Oconee Law Enforcement Center (line up on Church Street in Walhalla) and continue down Main Street. Then will take the Hwy 11 exit to continue on to Blue Ridge Electric where the Vietnam moving wall is displayed.

NOVEMBER 11

Cherokee County Veterans Day Parade

WHERE: Limestone Street to Railroad Avenue, Gaffney

WHEN: 10:00am

WHAT: Veterans Day parade followed by program at Cherokee County Veterans Day Appreciation Park at 11:00am. Line up for the parade starts at Thompson Park on Limestrone Street at 8:00am.

Armistice Day Remembrance in Easley

WHERE: 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC

WHEN: 11:00am

WHAT: Please join American Legion Post 52 Easley and Robinson Memorial Gardens as we remember our comrades who gave their all for America’s freedom Armistice Day November 11, 2017 11:00 AM at 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642. Our scheduled speaker is Ret. Lt. Col. Tina Ehlies, US Army. Special recognition will be give to “Women Who Proudly Served” at the end of the ceremony.

SMC honors Veterans during Homecoming Celebration

WHERE: Gibbs Auditorium at 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg

WHEN: 1:00pm

WHAT: Spartanburg Methodist College Homecoming celebration will honor military veterans. Homecoming coincides with Veteran’s Day, prompting SMC to put a spotlight on veterans, including the many former and current students who have served their country. Event is free and open to the public.