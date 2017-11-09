List of area Veterans Day events & parades

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP
(LIVE STREAM: Spartanburg Veterans Day Parade)
(WSPA) – Here is a list of events and parades commemorating Veterans Day which is on November 11.
NOVEMBER 9
Spartanburg Veterans Day Parade
WHEN: 4:00pm
WHERE: Church Street from Marion Avenue to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
WHO: American Legion Post 28
NOVEMBER 10
Veterans Day Ceremonies @ Spartanburg District 2
Veterans Day ceremonies at Spartanburg School District 2 to recognize and honor community’s service members.
WHERE: Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary
WHEN: 8:30am
WHERE: Hendrix Elementary
WHEN: 9:00am
WHERE: Boiling Springs Intermediate
WHEN: 9:00am
WHERE: Boiling Springs Middle
WHEN: 8:45am & 10:00am
WHERE: Oakland Elementary
WHEN: 9:00am
WHERE: Chesnee High School
WHEN: 9:30am
WHERE: Mayo Elementary
WHEN: 1:00pm
WHERE: Chesnee Elementary
WHEN: 1:00pm
Veterans Day Ceremony at Greenville Memorial Hospital
WHERE: Outside main entrance to Greenville Memorial Hospital
WHEN: 11:00am
WHAT: The annual Veterans’ Day ceremony for employees and the community.
Veterans Day Luncheon and Program
WHERE: CarePartners Adult Day, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville
WHEN: 11:30am
WHAT: CarePartners Adult Day is hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. This luncheon will include a formal program, certificates for the veterans, music, and guest speaker, John Unger, retired Armed Forces.
Special Veterans Day Announcement and Patriotic Skydiving Event
WHERE: Runway Cafe, 21 Airport Road Extension, Greenville, SC
WHEN: 12:00pm
WHAT: A patriotic skydiving event with the U.S. Army Special Forces Association Parachute Team and a special announcement by U.S. Army Ranger Bobby Cox
Veterans Day Memorial Ride & Parade
WHERE: Main Street, Walhalla
WHEN: 11:00am
WHAT: The parade will begin at the Oconee Law Enforcement Center (line up on Church Street in Walhalla) and continue down Main Street. Then will take the Hwy 11 exit to continue on to Blue Ridge Electric where the Vietnam moving wall is displayed.
NOVEMBER 11
Cherokee County Veterans Day Parade
WHERE: Limestone Street to Railroad Avenue, Gaffney
WHEN: 10:00am
WHAT: Veterans Day parade followed by program at Cherokee County Veterans Day Appreciation Park at 11:00am. Line up for the parade starts at Thompson Park on Limestrone Street at 8:00am.
Armistice Day Remembrance in Easley
WHERE: 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC
WHEN: 11:00am
WHAT: Please join American Legion Post 52 Easley and Robinson Memorial Gardens as we remember our comrades who gave their all for America’s freedom Armistice Day November 11, 2017 11:00 AM at 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642. Our scheduled speaker is Ret. Lt. Col. Tina Ehlies, US Army. Special recognition will be give to “Women Who Proudly Served” at the end of the ceremony.
SMC honors Veterans during Homecoming Celebration
WHERE: Gibbs Auditorium at 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg
WHEN: 1:00pm
WHAT: Spartanburg Methodist College Homecoming celebration will honor military veterans. Homecoming coincides with Veteran’s Day, prompting SMC to put a spotlight on veterans, including the many former and current students who have served their country. Event is free and open to the public.