Name: Earline Hensley

Recipe Title: Mama’s Mashed Potato Casserole

Recipe short description (140 characters): It is very good. It is a great alternative to stuffing and is more than just regular mashed potatoes that crust is the bomb!

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil

3 lbs of potatoes ( peeled and cut into 1 inch pieces)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter ( softened)

1/2 cup of whole milk

1/2 cup of sour cream

1 cup of shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of bread crumbs

1/2 cup of crispy fried onions

Directions: Preheat oven to 375F grease dish with oil

In a pot bring cut potatoes to a boil with salted water

Drain water add butter and mash

When smooth fold in milk and sour cream

Poor mixtures into dish

Mix up shredded cheese, bread crumbs and fried onions

Spread a layer on top

Put the dish with all the mixture and toppings in the oven for 25 to 30 mins.

And top should be golden brown.