Man gets 40 years for murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Timiya Rashad Massey, 29, was sentenced Nov. 8 to 40 years in prison, according to 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Massey was convicted of:

Murder

Attempted Murder

Burglary 1st Degree

Kidnapping

Attempted Armed Robbery (x2)

Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Prosecutors say Massey led a group to an apartment in Greenville Co. to rob two brothers.

Massey and his co-defendants put on masks and armed themselves with guns.

Prosecutors say the group attempted to rob another person on the way to the apartment.

Then they took that man against his will and made him knock on the front door of the apartment.

When the victim inside the apartment opened the door, the group rushed inside to rob them, according to the report.

Prosecutors say Massey shot and killed the man who opened the door and fired shots at his brother.