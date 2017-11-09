RECALL: Oshkosh B’Gosh baby jackets for choking hazard

(CBS News) — OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B’gosh quilted jackets because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.

The company received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The safety commission said people should take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card for an infant size or $36 gift card for a toddler size.

The jackets were sold in pink and gray between August 2017 and September 2017.

Only jackets with the style numbers and UPC codes listed below are included in the recall. The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the jacket, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the tag.

Color Style numbers Size UPC codes Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918 Pink 13003910 6M 190795946956 Pink 13003910 9M 190795946963 Pink 13003910 12M 190795946925 Pink 13003910 18M 190795946932 Pink 13003910 24M 190795946949 Pink 23003910 2T 190795946062 Pink 23003910 3T 190795946079 Pink 23003910 4T 190795946086 Pink 23003910 5T 190795946093 Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399 Gray 12691410 12M 190795930405 Gray 12691410 18M 190795930412 Gray 12691410 24M 190795930429 Gray 12691410 6M 190795930436 Gray 12691410 9M 190795930443 Gray 22691410 2T 190795919660 Gray 22691410 3T 190795919677 Gray 22691410 4T 190795919684 Gray 22691410 5T 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

Consumers can contact OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com.