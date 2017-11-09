Rian Johnson to create all-new Star Wars trilogy, Lucasfilm announces

(WSPA) – Lucasfilm announced Thursday that director Rian Johnson will be creating a brand new Star Wars trilogy.

The filmmaker will write and direct the first film in the new trilogy.

The series will be separate from the Skywalker saga of which Episode VIII will release in December, also directed by Johnson.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in an announcement posted to StarWars.com.

“He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

The new trilogy will be produced by Johnson’s longtime collaborator Ram Bergman.

“We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

No release dates have been announced for the new trilogy.