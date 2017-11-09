Rise Guys and Marines collect for ‘Toys for Tots’ in Greenville

The Rise Guys are broadcasting for 28 hours straight for “Toys of Tots” on Thursday.

They need new, unwrapped toys.

All those donations will go to children in the Upstate this Christmas.

Jeff Lewis Neal says “Fourteen years we’ve been doing this , it’s the fourteenth annual rise guys 28 hour broadcast that benefits Toys for Tots. We have the Marines out here, they come out and stay with us for 28 hours. So were going to be live 28 hours straight , we don’t got to sleep. We don’t go off the air!”

The Marines ask that you bring one new toy.

This year they hope to break their record of having 40 new bicycles donated.

They will also take donations of cash as well.

They’re located at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

They will be taking donations until Friday morning at 10 a.m.