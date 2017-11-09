SC lawmaker accused of assaulting another Rep. in State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A SC lawmaker from Orangeburg is accused of assaulting another lawmaker at the State House, according to warrants.

The warrant says Rep. Jerry Nelson Govan, Jr. got into an argument in a back conference room with Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter on 5/11/17.

Govan Jr. then approached Cobb-Hunter yelling “Don’t put words in my mouth.”

Cobb-Hunter extended her arm to keep Govan Jr. from getting closer.

Govan Jr. is accused of grabbing her wrist and twisting, causing her to fall back, according to the warrant.

She received treatment by a State House nurse for soreness and swelling to the wrist.

Govan Jr. is charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree.