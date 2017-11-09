SCDOT wants public to weigh in on possible fixes for Woodruff Road Congestion

(Greenville, SC)

The SC Department of Transportation invites the public to come to a meeting to hear about possible plans to fix heavy congestion on Woodruff Rd.

The meeting will happen on November 9 at the Roper Mountain Rd Baptist Church from 5-7 pm.

Jonathan Chasteen of the SCDOT said back in August, they asked the public to fill out surveys detailing their typical driving habits, times and locations.

Chasteen said engineers studied the information from about 4100 surveys and compiled that to form possible plans to eliminate some of the congestion on Woodruff Rd. Chasteen said the worst times for congestion tend to be between 4 and 6 pm and engineers are looking at ways to increase efficiency and safety in the area.

Tonight’s meeting will be informal and allow the public to look at the results of the survey findings and weigh in on plans to fix Woodruff Rd. They will also be able to find out what the area will look like if nothing is done.

To find out more about the project and look at detailed maps click here.