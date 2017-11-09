School Bus Engine Smoke Causes Evacuation

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County school bus is out of commission after a faulty valve caused the engine to smoke.

It happened Thursday morning as a bus driver was taking nearly 30 students to Southside High School. The school district says a valve dumped fuel on the engine causing it to smoke.

The driver pulled over and evacuated all the students.

“We really are so thankful for this bus driver for very quickly identifying the fact that there was something wrong based on what he was seeing in his mirrors,” said Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools.

The bus in question is a Thomas 95 model which the state superintendent wants to replace amid concerns of overheating and potential fires. About 800 of those buses are used in districts across South Carolina.

While the state works to replace those buses, some districts have installed sensors in the engine to detect overheating.