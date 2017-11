Macon Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman with dementia in Highlands.

Charlotte Carter Merry is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt with a yellow scarf and green pants.

The Macon County News reports that Merry was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before wandering away from the Moorewood Circle area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.