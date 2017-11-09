SYNNEX hosting job fair in Greenville

(PRESS RELEASE) SYNNEX is hosting an Open House to fill more than 30 positions in Sales, Business Development, Product Management, Field Sales, Discovery, Internal Audit, Customer Service, Tax Analysis and more. The job fair from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, November 9 at SYNNEX offices, 39 Pelham Ridge Drive in Greenville

Interested community members should apply online for open positions, then attend the Open House event for an opportunity to meet with members of the SYNNEX management team.

SYNNEX is a Fortune 200 business process services company with its US distribution and sales headquarters located in Greenville. This year, SYNNEX advanced to number fifteen on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina listing in the large employer category, and advanced to #198 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies. SYNNEX Share the Magic has raised more than $6.6 million for children in need in South Carolina.