Upstate college students host vigil honoring church shooting victims

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Students at an Upstate college want to honor the Texas church shooting’s victims as well.

Thursday, candles were placed in front of Main Building at Wofford College.

Each flame shed light on the names of victims who died inside the Sutherland Springs church.

Students stopped by the vigil and paid their respects to those impacted by yet another mass shooting.

“We just want students to start a conversation, you know,” said Vera Oberg with Wofford College’s Amnesty International chapter, which hosted the vigil. “Be passionate about something. Be passionate about starting change. Be aware of the little bubble they live in and realize that there are issues they can stand up and fight for.”