Upstate man disappears after ride to work in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a West Union man who disappeared a week ago.

Greenville police say Ronald Keith Gentry, 48, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 2 when he was dropped off at the Hardee’s on Rutherford Street to do some work in the area.

Gentry’s family has not heard from him since.

He’s 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Police say he has tattoos of a wedding band on his left hand, a wolf on his right forearm and an anchor on his left arm. He also has a mermaid tattoo on his right calf.

Anyone who finds Gentry is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.