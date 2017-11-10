Claflin Univ. student from Greenville killed in shooting

ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Claflin University student from Greenville is dead after being shot by his roommate at their apartment in Orangeburg County.

According to CBS affiliate WLTX, the victim, Dravious Terry, was shot at Campus Corner Apartments which is located near the campus.

21-year-old Andrew Sanders Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

Both Sanders and Terry attend Claflin University. Terry was a senior business major at the school.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation by the Claflin University Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department.