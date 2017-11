Based in Hendersonville, Pi-Squared Pizza is bringing a slice of Detroit to Spartanburg!

After opening a location in Boiling Springs, the pizza joint is now open in Spartanburg’s Drayton Mills, serving Detroit-style pizza.

Cut in squares, with sauce poured over the toppings instead of under, it’s a style that dates back to the 1940’s. Jennifer Martin shows us how it’s made at Pi-Squared Pizza.

For more information about menu items, locations and hours of operation, click here.