Gaffney man found dismembered under mobile home, coroner says

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was discovered dismembered under a mobile home in Gaffney.

The victim has been identified as Gary James Stone, 51, of 216 Harris Trail.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says sheriff’s deputies found Stone’s body on Thursday afternoon.

“His body was discovered dismembered in several containers under the residence. I have scheduled an autopsy for this morning to assist in determining the cause of death and to make positive identification,” Fowler said in a news release.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed that deputies are working an active death investigation on Harris Trail. He said more information would be released after an autopsy.

A family member tells 7News that they had not heard from Stone since Thursday, Nov. 2. She said they didn’t suspect foul play, but became concerned and notified authorities after receiving a call from one of Stone’s neighbors who noticed blood on Stone’s door.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

This is a developing story.