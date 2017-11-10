Hundreds of veterans in Anderson honored at annual ceremony

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Veterans Day celebrations are already underway, as people across the nation honor our local heroes. At the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson, more than 200 veterans were honored and thanked for their service.

As the community watches on, as songs are sung and salutes are given, it’s a day about the veterans and remembering their friends and family who never made it home.

“Well it’s important to have a celebration on your birthday isn’t it? Well now a veteran has something that you don’t know what its all about until you get in it,” said Curtis Spearman, World War II veteran.

This is just one of three veterans nursing homes in the entire state of South Carolina. Each Veterans Day and Memorial Day, a ceremony is held in honor of their past, present and future residents.