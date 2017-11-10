Melting Snowman Oreo Balls

Christy Powell

Spartanburg

o 1 pkg. (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened

o 36 OREO Cookies (regular size), finely crushed

o 16 oz . vanilla candy wafers or melts , melted (these can be found at Walmart, target, Michaels or other craft stores)

o 48 Mini OREO Bite Size Cookies

o decorations: decorating icing or gel; multi-colored sprinkles

Instructions

1. Mix cream cheese and cookie crumbs until well blended. I like to crush the Oreos in a food processor and then add the cream cheese and process it together. It can also be done by hand though.

2. Shape into 48 (1-inch) balls; place in single layer in shallow pan. Some readers have stuck toothpicks in the top before freezing for easier dipping later. Freeze for at least 20 minutes. They can be frozen for longer. Dip balls in melted coating (see note); I do this by using a fork and tapping the fork on the bowl of my candy coating to remove some of the extra coating. If you used the toothpick option dip balls and then gently remove the toothpick and fill in the hole with melted candy coating. Place in shallow waxed paper-lined pan, allowing excess coating to pool at bottom of each ball.

3. Chill balls until coating is set.

4. Decorate with remaining ingredients as shown in photo. You can use the candy coating to adhere the hat to the head. Place in the fridge immediately to set up the decorations.

5. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm. Keep refrigerated.

Recipe Notes

I have used almond bark before to dip these but found that the candy wafers work better. Sometimes when you dip the balls the Oreos can leave some crumbs in the coating but the wafers tend to do this way less.

I like to divide my coating into half or fourths so that if for some reason dark oreo bits get in one bowl you have others as back up. You can even dip them twice. Once in a layer and if it has oreo bits, oh well. The second time dip them in a fresh melting coating bowl and then there are no crumbs to worry about. I only had to dip these once but in the past I’ve had oreo bits sneak in my white coating