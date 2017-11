GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Health System hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning to recognize employees who have served and Veterans from across the Upstate.

GHS has more than 500 employees who are veterans.

The ceremony included a musical performance by the Greenville Textile Heritage Band, a 21-gun salute, and a bagpiper.

Gold and Blue Star families were also recognized at the event which was held outside Greenville Memorial Hospital.

