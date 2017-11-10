Stolen truck suspect leads police on wild chase in OK



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CBS NEWS) – A man is in police custody Friday after leading officers on a wild chase in and around Oklahoma City for hours.

Several schools were put on lockdown until police took the driver into custody but not before the driver shared the chase live on social media.

The driver of a stolen pickup truck led police in the Oklahoma City area onto interstates, through neighborhoods, and in-and-out of farm fields leaving officers trailing in a cloud of dust.

News cameras caught the action as the truck cut through parking lots, squeezed through gates, and crossed double yellow lines, barely missing oncoming traffic.

For nearly three hours, police chased 25-year-old Brenton Hager.

The suspect went on Facebook Live during part of the chase.

Police threw stop sticks in front of the truck several times, but the driver always managed to get around them.

And several times, officers had their guns trained on the suspect but didn’t shoot.

He stopped at one point to pull the tool box out of the back of the truck. That’s when someone with a gun shot out his back tire.

He continued driving on the rim, leaving crop circles in the fields.

The chase got very tense when a police car hit the pickup almost sending it into a news van.

“I thank god nobody got killed,” says truck owner Shane Jones. “He could’ve killed several people at any given time.”

The truck finally came to a stop in a field when the driver backed into a pond.

The driver revved his tires to try to get out, then jumped out and started running with his pants falling down.

That’s when police tazed the suspect before leaving him off of the field in handcuffs.

Local news reports say the truck was stolen from Jones’ driveway a week ago.

Jones noticed the truck on the road Friday morning and called police. That’s when the chase began.