GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The Rise Guys at 93.3 The Planet will wrap up their annual 28-hour Broadcast for Toys for Tots on Friday.

The broadcast aims to collect toys for Upstate children in need and is a partnership with the Marine Corps.

They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys.

Cash donations are also welcomed for the purchase of toys.

The donation drive began at 6 a.m. Thursday and will end at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

