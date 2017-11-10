Woman arrested for leaving child in car unattended, Greenwood police say

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after police say she left her child unattended in a car parked behind a restaurant in Greenwood, Thursday.

Police say a Parking Enforcement Officer found the vehicle idling in a parking space behind the Buena Vista Cafe. Inside, the officer found an infant screaming and crying.

Officers say the found the child’s mother in the kitchen of the restaurant around five minutes later, they say she told them that she had only run inside to unload some things from her car and had not left the child for more than a couple of minutes.

Greenwood Police say the parking officer previously found the car running in the parking lot with another child sleeping inside and the mother was given a warning.

26-year-old Niria Abadia was arrested and charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Police say the child was placed into the care of one of Abadia’s employees.