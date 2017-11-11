1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at NC strip club

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured four other people at a Fayettevile strip club early Saturday along Bragg Boulevard.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. at Diamondz Gentleman’s Club, police said.

Upon arrival, officers initially found four people suffering gunshot wounds. Later, a fifth victim of the shooting was discovered, police said.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where one died.

Akash R. Talati, 40, of Fayetteville, who owned the Diamondz Gentleman’s Club, was later identified by police as the man who died.

One victim remains in a local hospital in serious condition, another victim remains in a local hospital in fair condition, and two victims have been released from the hospital.

Authorities said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims who survived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-818-3468 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

