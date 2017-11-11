Air traffic controller arrested for having weapon of mass destruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an air traffic controller at a North Carolina airport has been arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.
Local media outlets report that the FBI says 30-year-old Paul George Dandan was arrested Friday in Charlotte. The FBI is assisting Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police with the investigation but said federal charges aren’t expected against Dandan at this point.
Details weren’t available about the type of weapon or where it was found. U.S. law defines WMDs as ranging from explosive devices to biological weapons.
More stories you may like on 7News
Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a…
Veterans Day Parade draws in hundreds of spectators to Columbus, NC
The Annual Columbus Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina saw hundreds of people flock to Mills St. to view the event and pay respects as th…
Boy Scouts of America and Ingles collecting food for the hungry
The event is being held Saturday, November 11 outside of the Ingles located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy.
Claflin Univ. student from Greenville killed in shooting
A Claflin University student from Greenville is dead after being shot by his roommate at their apartment in Orangeburg County.
Hundreds of veterans in Anderson honored at annual ceremony
ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Veterans Day celebrations are already underway, as people across the nation honor our local heroes. At the Richard M.…