At least 1 hurt after truck tips over on I-85 Bus. in Spartanburg Co.

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a crash that happened on I-85 Business at exit 2B, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of the interstate.

A truck carrying two other trucks tipped over, according to our crew on the scene.

We do not know the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

The scene has now been cleared.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News